Expected Nair arrest, says party, puts up spirited defence

Vijay Nair’s arrest by the CBI over the Delhi excise policy “did not come as a surprise” to the Aam Aadmi Party, party leaders said hours after the development.

“He was called in for questioning several times over the past few days. Today, he was called in the morning and we knew he would be arrested either today or in a day or two,” said a party leader on condition of anonymity.

Sources also said they “expect two other senior party leaders to be arrested by the investigation agency in the coming 10-15 days”. Nair’s arrest prompted the AAP to field prominent faces, from MLA Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to MP Sanjay Singh, with all of taking a similar line – that the arrest was linked to the Gujarat assembly polls where BJP feared AAP’s rising popularity.

“CBI coerced him for the past five days to take Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s name and when he refused, he was arrested,” they said.

In a statement, the AAP said Nair was the party’s “communication incharge… responsible for developing and implementing communication strategies in Punjab earlier and Gujarat now”. “He has nothing to do with the excise policy,” the party said.

“This is a part of BJP’s ongoing attempt to crush AAP and obstruct its Gujarat campaign. The whole country is watching how BJP is completely rattled by AAP’s growing popularity across India. We strongly condemn these unconstitutional and illegal methods being adopted by BJP. All allegations against Vijay Nair and AAP leaders are false and completely baseless,” the party said.

Atishi, when contacted, said: “Yes, Vijay Nair is associated with AAP and has been working as the party’s communication in charge since 2019. He has been involved in the Delhi Assembly elections and Punjab assembly polls as communication and social media strategist. He is a party member and has nothing to do with the government and the excise policy. He is being framed because he was the lead communication and social media strategist in Gujarat elections.”