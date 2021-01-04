Expect rain for 3 more days in Delhi

The heavy rains also caused waterlogging in several spots in the city, and a few complaints of trees falling were also received. (PTI)

Rain lashed Delhi and NCR on Sunday morning, leading to a drop in day temperatures amidst strong winds and thunderstorm.

The city recorded 40 mm of rain between Saturday and Sunday night, the highest amount of rain on a January day since at least 2009. The minimum temperature stood at 9.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, as a thick cloud cover was seen through the night.

Within the city, the highest amount of rain — 42.2 mm — was seen at the Lodhi Road observatory. This was followed by 29.3 mm at Ayanagar and 23.7 mm at Palam. The highest rainfall in a single day in January was seen on the 28th of the month in 1885, when 116.8 mm of rainfall was recorded within 24 hours.

The maximum temperature, meanwhile, dipped to 15.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal. Wind speed, usually low during winter, also picked up early morning, adding to the chill.

According to officials at IMD, Delhi is expected to see rain for three more days, with hail and thundershowers expected on Monday. By Wednesday, the effect of the western disturbance over the region is expected to start waning and only light rain is expected during the day, after which the sky is expected to clear, paving the way for another spell of fog in the mornings.

“An active Western Disturbance, which has brought rain and snow to the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, is also the cause of heavy rainfall in Delhi. The city saw a long cold wave last week, which was broken because of the western disturbance. The early morning (minimum) temperatures have increased, but the days have got colder. Once the effect of the western disturbance will decrease, the mornings are expected to get colder once again. Fog is also expected on Thursday and Friday,” said a senior MET department official.

The Delhi Fire Service rescued two people who were trapped inside a truck after the underpass at Pul Prahladpur was waterlogged.