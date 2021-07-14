Expect more rain in Delhi today, a three-day lull thereafter: IMD

Waterlogging at the Pul Prahladpur after the rains in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

With Delhi receiving more rain on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the city’s temperature dipped below normal again and was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon rains hit the city on Tuesday after a long wait and brought 29 mm of rainfall on the first day. According to officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), more rain is expected during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at around 34 degrees Celsius.

Between Thursday and Saturday, though, only light rain/drizzle is expected and a spell of moderate rainfall is expected on Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to creep up to 36-37 degrees Celsius by Saturday again, officials said.

Strong winds before Tuesday’s rains meant that Delhi Air Quality Index has been in the satisfactory category for the past four days. For the city, the cleanest air experiences in the months of July and August, during monsoons, as pollutants are washed away.