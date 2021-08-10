Expect higher cut-offs this year: SRCC principal

In an interview, Professor Simrit Kaur tells The Indian Express that “the entire education fraternity has accepted the fact that the new normal, post-pandemic will be oriented towards hybrid/blended mode of learning”. Excerpts:

What can students expect in terms of cut-off marks for admissions this year?

SRCC is considered a premier institution in the sphere of commerce and economics education, consistently ranked as the number 1 Commerce College in India by several ranking bodies and it attracts students from all corners of the country and even abroad… Being a premier institution, we have to closely monitor students in the top 2 to 3 percentage points of class XII results only. Since this data is presently not available, it is difficult to categorically state what the cut-offs will be, but they are expected to increase this year in view of higher marks secured by Class XII students.

What has the experience of teaching-learning during Covid been like? How has the college adapted to this change?

Ensuring the continuity of college operations while safeguarding the interests and well-being of all stakeholders during the pandemic necessitated reorienting the strategies across several domains. The college swiftly shifted to the online mode of teaching and we have been smoothly and efficiently conducting the online classes using the MS Teams platform. The college communicates regularly with the students through emails and notices. Moreover, access to several e-resources is provided through the institutional website as well as the website of University of Delhi… To address the issues of anxiety and stress during the pandemic, a coordinated strategy has been formulated and implemented by the Counselling Services unit of our college.

Could you tell us a little bit about the college and the courses it offers?

The college offers two undergraduate courses — B.Com (Hons) and B.A. (Hons) Economics M.Com is offered at the postgraduate level. Additionally, the college also offers an exclusive two year Post Graduate Diploma program in Global Business Operations.

To augment and enhance the skill sets of students and align it to industry expectations, the college also offers several new age Value Added Courses/Add-on Courses. These short-term courses are conducted in collaboration with specialised industry partners with a very specific aim of bridging the industry-academia gaps. Our add-on/value-added courses have garnered a very positive response from the students.

Do you have any words on what this new batch of students hoping to enter DU can expect in a university changed by the pandemic?

The entire education fraternity has accepted the fact that the new normal, post pandemic will be oriented towards hybrid/blended mode of learning. The onset of the pandemic forced educational institutions to change their teaching learning pedagogy overnight from offline to an online mode. Both the faculty and students adapted to the changed circumstances and adopted the new techniques of online teaching. However, several challenges exist in this blended mode of learning with the most important challenge being connecting the students on digital platforms with divides that exist across geography, gender, social groups and incomes. Further, even as most of the educational institutions have already started upgrading their IT infrastructure, providing high speed interruption free bandwidth still remains an issue. On the non-technical side, regrettably, the cycle of peer-to-peer learning of each junior batch from the graduating senior batches has been adversely affected. The pandemic has affected students both psychologically and emotionally.

However, on the positive side, going beyond curriculum in teaching as a focus has become a major change for academic institutions. Educational institutions are now emphasizing on both physical and online resources for reaching out to students. There is a prompt shift from seminars to webinars. In the long run, it may be expected that the academic institutions will be transformed to reach-out and adapt better to the needs of its stakeholders… Further, there has been a clear emphasis on counselling and mental wellbeing of students during the pandemic. As such the new batch of students entering the University of Delhi should accept this new normal and adapt themselves to hybrid mode of teaching learning.

What are some of the unique things about the college that students might be interested in?

SRCC commenced education in the discipline of commerce in the early 1900s. Over ninety years of an ever-evolving existence has enabled the college to specialise and excel extensively in the society-oriented delivery of the curriculum and knowledge, with a constant emphasis on application of concepts, values, principles, and ethics.

First, the students are taught and mentored by reputed faculty members who are known and respected in the academic community for their prominent books and research works. A large number of books for nearly all subjects in commerce and economics have been authored by the faculty members of SRCC. Second, the pedagogy is equally rooted in traditionalism and modernism. We incorporate both classical methods of chalk and talk as well as the novel methods of participative learning. Third, apart from the prescribed curricular programmes of Delhi University, SRCC uniquely offers add-on courses, internships, schemes for academic research, and research mentoring to its students. Students can pursue relevant add-on courses which are introduced in collaboration with industry to bridge any curricular gap. Students of SRCC can publish their research in-house through a rigorous academic mentoring process, and can also avail funding to present their research work at various national and international fora. Fourth, there are more than fifty students’ societies in the college in diverse areas from performing arts like dance and craft, to sports, to hosting colossal events, social care, and community welfare amongst several others. Fifth, the College facilitates an active academia-industry, academia-academia, and institution-alumni interface for its students to interact and engage with the finest personalities from diverse fields, including academics, corporates, politics, sports, arts, and so on. Sixth, apart from the College’s strong placements and internships, students can also channel their entrepreneurial and creative energies in the course. Seventh, the College has world-class infrastructure, including air-conditioned classes, modern well-stocked library, state-of-the-art resource centre, a modern Sports Complex and a swimming pool. Lastly, perhaps the biggest strength for a student of SRCC is the associated brand name of the institution and the pride of being an “SRite”. A graduation degree obtained from the Shri Ram College of Commerce often acts as a visiting card to greater ventures in life.