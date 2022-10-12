scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Any expansion, particularly of geographical boundaries, involves human rights violation: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

In his address at the foundation day event of the National Human Rights Commission in New Delhi, he said Indian ethos is such that the country's concern is not limited to itself but cares for the world.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses at the inaugural session of the National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC) 29th Foundation Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (PTI/File)

Any expansion, particularly of geographical boundaries, involves violation of human rights, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday, and asserted that India as a nation never believed in such a policy.

“We are yet to have another nation that can match our unrivalled record,” Dhankhar said.

“We never believed, as a nation, in expansion. Any expansion, particularly of geographical boundaries, involves violation of human rights, of an extreme degree. This nation (India) has never done so,” he said.

In his address, the Vice President also emphasised that human rights, as a concept, cannot be reckoned only in the narrow sense of preservation of personal liberties and dignity. They have to be understood in a broader context, he added.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 01:24:18 pm
Live Blog

