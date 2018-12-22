Delhi executive’s suicide: Family blames Genpact, firm says followed procedure

Echoing allegations made in the FIR, the family of a senior Genpact executive who committed suicide has said that he took the extreme step because he was suspended by the company over allegations of sexual harassment without being given a chance to present “his side”.

“More than just the allegation, it was the sudden suspension, without hearing his side, which triggered him to take this extreme step,” alleged Pranava Srivastava, brother of senior executive Swarup Raj, who committed suicide by hanging himself at his home on Tuesday, following allegations of sexual harassment by two colleagues.

Circle Officer (Greater Noida 1) Nishank Sharma said, “We have registered an FIR under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) against the two women who had reported sexual harassment against him. Senior officials of the company have also been named in the FIR. The complaint has been filed by the family… Further investigation is pending.” Officials named in the FIR include the company itself, HR assistant vice-president, assistant vice-president, CEO, chief human resource officer and global operating officer.

According to the FIR, the family has alleged that the company fired him abruptly without giving him an “opportunity to be heard”. The company is responsible for “brandishing him a sexual offender” and “stripping him of his dignity” without looking into the “veracity of the allegations”, the family has alleged. The family further claims that actions of the company had a direct bearing on his mental health, pushing him towards suicide. “He had given his entire life to the company. He had been working for 11 years and had started as an assistant supervisor. He rose to the position of assistant vice-president in such a short time. The company could have had the decency to reach out to him first. By asking to submit his laptop and ID card, they mentally hurt him. He would have been ready for any form of investigation,” alleged Pranav. The family also claimed that no one from the organisation has reached out to the family so far. Raj was suspended on December 18. In his suicide note, he claimed he was innocent and that his reputation had been tarnished.

A company spokesperson said: “Genpact’s priority is to protect the dignity and privacy of everyone impacted.”

On the nature of the allegations, it said: “There was a serious complaint of sexual harassment made by two female employees against the deceased. The complaint was being duly investigated by the internal complaints committee… To have a fair inquiry, he was placed under temporary suspension pending closure of the inquiry. This is in accordance with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act (POSH)…”

Raj’s wife, who works in the same company, said: “I met him in office a few years ago and we got married. No one ever spoke negatively about his character.”

A representative of the two women who made the sexual harassment allegations claimed, “It was a serious incident that took place outside the office premises. The two employees were the victims… Hence they filed a complaint for further actions.”