Execute death penalty: Mother of December 16 victim

The court directed Tihar Jail administration to submit a status report on the legal remedies available with the four convicts. (Representational Image) The court directed Tihar Jail administration to submit a status report on the legal remedies available with the four convicts. (Representational Image)

The mother of the December 16, 2012 gangrape-murder victim Thursday asked a Delhi court to execute the death sentence awarded to the four convicts in the case.

To which, the court directed Tihar Jail administration to submit a status report on the legal remedies available with the four convicts and asked amicus curiae in the case, Vrinda Grover, to appear on Friday to assist the court regarding the convicts’ rights.

The matter came up for hearing before Additional Sessions Judge Satish Arora, after District Judge Yashwant Kumar transferred the case to him from a vacant fast track court following an application by the victim’s mother a few days ago.

