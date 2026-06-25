Exclusive: 450 Delhi commercial buildings red-flagged for fire safety failures

The action comes weeks after the devastating fire at a Bed & Breakfast establishment in Malviya Nagar claimed 23 lives, including 13 foreign nationals.(Express Photo)

Hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, guest houses, hospitals and nursing homes: 450 commercial buildings in Delhi have been red-flagged for not having the mandatory fire No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) or for violating building by-laws by the Delhi Fire Department.

The action comes weeks after the devastating fire at a Bed & Breakfast establishment in Malviya Nagar claimed 23 lives, including 13 foreign nationals.

According to sources, these buildings were identified during a survey conducted by district-level committees constituted by the Delhi government following the June 3 blaze. The committees were tasked with carrying out a city-wide inspection of all buildings with six storeys (ground plus five floors) or more, including hospitals and nursing homes, to assess compliance with fire safety norms and building bye-laws.