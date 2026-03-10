Excise policy scam: ED moves HC seeking expungement of trial court observations against agency

After the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a petition in Delhi High Court, seeking expungement and deletion of “certain adverse, sweeping and unwarranted observations” made against the agency by a trial court while discharging 23 accused, including AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, in the alleged liquor excise policy scam.

The Delhi HC will hear the matter on Tuesday.

ED has objected to instances where the trial court, in its judgement, had referred to allegations under the PMLA. These include observations such as: “…When such allegations are sought to be re-characterised or ‘dressed up’ as CBI cases or PMLA proceedings, an additional and more serious constitutional concern arises,” and “If investigative agencies such as the CBI or enforcement authorities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) were permitted to enter the electoral arena merely on allegations of ‘cash spending’, ‘illegal funding’, or ‘unaccounted expenditure’, the inevitable consequence would be the criminalisation of electoral competition.”