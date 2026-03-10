Excise policy scam: ED moves HC seeking expungement of trial court observations against agency

After the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a petition in Delhi High Court, seeking expungement and deletion of “certain adverse, sweeping and unwarranted observations” made against the agency by a trial court while discharging 23 accused, including AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, in the alleged liquor excise policy scam.
ED has objected to instances where the trial court, in its judgement, had referred to allegations under the PMLA. These include observations such as: “…When such allegations are sought to be re-characterised or ‘dressed up’ as CBI cases or PMLA proceedings, an additional and more serious constitutional concern arises,” and “If investigative agencies such as the CBI or enforcement authorities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) were permitted to enter the electoral arena merely on allegations of ‘cash spending’, ‘illegal funding’, or ‘unaccounted expenditure’, the inevitable consequence would be the criminalisation of electoral competition.”
The ED sought expungement of the trial court’s observations in relation to PMLA proceedings or ED’s pattern of probe, where the court said: “…It is noticed that, in several cases, the ED proceeds to file a prosecution complaint primarily to obviate the statutory consequence of default bail, without the investigation in the scheduled offence having attained finality.” The ED stated in its plea that such observations by the trial court “discloses a pre-determined approach wherein observations imbued with notes of finality” have been expressed in relation to the money laundering offence by the ED, when ED was not even a party to the said proceedings, and with the trial court not looking at the ED’s evidence against the accused.
The CBI offence was the predicate offence, based on which the ED had launched the probe in the money laundering allegations in the liquor excise policy.
Arguing that “grave and irreparable prejudice” would be caused to ED “if such sweeping, unguided, bald observations are permitted to stand,” ED, in its plea, has further submitted that such observations “have been passed behind the back of the Enforcement Directorate based on pure conjectures, without anchoring itself on any material or evidence gathered by the Enforcement Directorate”.
Terming such observations against the agency and its probe in relation to the PMLA case as “a clear case of judicial overreach”, the ED has also argued that the trial court’s observations are “contrary to the law laid down by various constitutional courts” which have held that money laundering offence is an independent offence, that the trial in a PMLA case can proceed independent of the trial in the scheduled offence case.
