Excise policy case: Meet Dinesh Arora, approver whose 7 statements helped build CBI’s ‘corruption’ case

To strengthen its case before the trial court, the CBI majorly had relied upon Arora's seven statements.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
5 min readNew DelhiMar 1, 2026 08:59 AM IST
Excise policy scam, delhi Excise policy scam, Delhi Excise Policy, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Dinesh Arora, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsSpecial Court slams the CBI for treating approver Dinesh Arora’s statements as "unimpeachable truth," discharging Arvind Kejriwal and 21 others in the Excise Case. (Instagram/beingdinesharora)
Make us preferred source on Google

In the 598-page order passed by Special Judge Jitendra Singh on Friday, discharging AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others booked for alleged corruption in the Delhi excise policy case, the name of city-based restaurateur Dinesh Arora, an accused who had turned approver in the case, crops up 31 times.

Maintaining that Arora’s statements were treated as an “unimpeachable truth” by the CBI, the court said that such a practice carried the “grave potential of setting an unhealthy precedent”. It added that this normalises the method by which the probe agency continues to “re-record statements of the approver” to “fill gaps, improve the prosecution narrative, implicate additional accused, or artificially weave missing links…”

To strengthen its case before the trial court, the CBI majorly had relied upon Arora’s seven statements.

The CBI had claimed that the ‘South Group’ – accused persons from South India – paid Rs 100 crore in “advance kickbacks” to AAP leaders to get the excise policy tweaked in their favor. This money, the agency alleged, was used by the party to fund its 2022 Assembly election campaigns in Goa and Punjab. Arora was accused of being a “conduit for kickbacks” between the ‘South Group’ and the AAP.

The agency had also alleged that Arora was a close associate of Sisodia and was involved at “every stage in the making of the excise policy”.

The CBI had arrested Arora in 2022 in connection with the corruption case. In November 2022, he turned approver in the case and was granted bail. Next July, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the money laundering case linked to the alleged scam. In October 2023, a court in Delhi allowed Arora to become an approver in the money laundering case as well and granted him pardon.

What did court say about Arora?
In Friday’s order, the court termed Arora as the “prosecution’s approver whose seven statements are relied upon and who claims knowledge from the stage of policy formulation to the alleged utilisation of funds”.

Story continues below this ad

“The statements have been elevated and treated as though they constitute unimpeachable truth, and have been uncritically incorporated as relied-upon material forming the backbone of the prosecution case,” it said.

“This court notes that it is for the first time that it has come across a chargesheet in which as many as seven statements of an approver have been recorded. No decision of any higher court has been placed before this court to show that such a course has been adopted or approved in any other case,” it added.

The court said such a practice carried the “grave potential of setting an unhealthy precedent”, which could effectively normalise a “method whereby an investigating agency, after securing pardon on the professed premise of a full and true disclosure, continues to repeatedly re-record statements of the approver over an extended period, ostensibly to fill gaps, improve the prosecution narrative, implicate additional accused, or artificially weave missing links in the chain of circumstances”.

The Special Judge also said that Arora’s statements were recorded over one-and-a-half years until the filing of the last supplementary chargesheet. For this, it said, the investigating officer (IO) had offered “no explanation whatsoever”.

Story continues below this ad

“This unexplained conduct reflects a disturbing departure from the settled legal principles governing the grant of pardon,” the Judge said, adding that this gave rise to “a legitimate apprehension that the approver’s subsequent statements are not the product of spontaneous disclosure, but of a prolonged and iterative process calibrated to suit the evolving requirements of the prosecution”.

The court pulled up the CBI for repeatedly examining Arora and re-recording his statements. This, it said, demonstrated that rather than a complete disclosure, the statements “gradually devolved into a series of incomplete and evolving versions”. The court further called the statements of the approver “shifting”.

Referring to one of Arora’s statement taken on October 17, 2023, where he had mentioned about the delivery of Rs 1 crore, which was handed over to Sarvesh Mishra – an accused in the money laundering case who was allegedly acting on behalf of AAP MP Sanjay Singh – the court noted that the approver came up with this allegation in the course of his “later statements” after being examined for over a year.

What did Arora’s statements convey?
Arora was projected by the CBI as a key conspirator who was allegedly involved in the facilitation and execution of the alleged offence. The selection of Arora as the approver was “vulnerable to serious scrutiny”, the court said.

Story continues below this ad

In a statement, Arora had said that he was part of a meeting that took place in mid-2021 near Claridges Hotel in Delhi, where the liquor policy was discussed and it was decided that about 10 retail zones in Delhi would be taken by the “South Group”.

In another meeting held around the same time at ITC Kohenoor in Hyderabad, Rs 20-30 crore were allegedly to be given to two accused. This transfer was to be allegedly coordinated by Arora.

In another statement, Arora had said that “cash amount constituting the alleged ‘upfront money’ reached Delhi through hawala channels”.

As per the CBI, another accused paid a bribe of Rs 30 lakh as illegal gratification to another accused for expediting a license. This was allegedly done with Arora’s involvement.

Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Mar 01: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments