Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Excise policy case: Pvt firm director held, sent to 4-day ED custody

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Rajesh Joshi, the director of a private entity allegedly involved in advertising campaigns for the AAP’s 2022 Goa election campaign.

Special Judge M K Nagpal Thursday remanded Joshi to four-day ED custody for “his detailed and extensive interrogation”.

The ED, represented by its Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) N K Matta and advocate Zoheb Hossain, moved a 10-day remand application of Joshi arguing that he was “involved in transmission of the kickback amount of around Rs 30 crore, which was received from the South liquor lobby through hawala channels, and which he delivered to co-accused, AAP communications chief Vijay Nair.”

The agency claimed Joshi was director of M/S Chariot Productions Media Pvt, which was “engaged by the ruling AAP for advertising and other related works for their campaign for the Assembly elections, 2022, in Goa”.

The agency told the court that Joshi was allegedly involved in “making cash payments for election campaign-related work through his entity as well as through some individuals and the said payments were made against some fake invoices and out of the above kickback amount”.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 01:52 IST
