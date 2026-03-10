Delhi excise policy case: ED says ‘trial court judge had no business to make adverse remarks’

The Delhi High Court Tuesday issued notice and sought responses from AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and the 21 accused who were discharged by a trial court in the CBI’s excise police case in a petition by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking expungement and deletion of adverse remarks against the agency.
After the CBI took objection to adverse remarks by the trial court judge, including against its investigating officer (IO) in the case, the ED also sought deletion of “certain adverse, sweeping and unwarranted observations” made against the agency by the trial court.
The ED has made the 23 accused as well as CBI parties to the petition; they have to respond to the notice by March 19, when the court will hear the matter next.
Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, referred to some of the 18 paragraphs flagged by the agency.
Arguing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, he said: “In a matter where the ED [case] is a standalone offence, and [ED case] is not concerned [before the court adjudicating on the CBI offence]… judge had no business to make such remarks and observations.”
Senior advocates N Hariharan and Vikram Chaudhari, appearing for the accused, however impressed that ED has taken the observations “out of context”.
Hariharan argued, “It is all being placed out of context of the judgment… this will be a piecemeal kind of situation… if you [ED] produce things that suit you, I’ll produce those things [parts of the judgment] which don’t suit you.”
Justice Sharma orally remarked during the hearing, “What I’ve read [in the trial court’s judgment], it shows, whatever the judge said, it was not in the context of this case… he felt it was an unfair investigation and made general observations like many judges do, including me… I’m just trying to see if these are all just general observations.”
Noting that the trial court’s judgment is already under challenge before Justice Sharma herself, she further remarked orally, “Now this entire judgment is under challenge… so when I’ll be deciding that [CBIs revision plea], I’ll be reading this [paragraphs of the judgment which ED has objected to].”
The ED has objected to instances where the trial court, in its judgment, had referred to allegations under the PMLA. These include observations such as: “… When such allegations are sought to be re-characterised or ‘dressed up’ as CBI cases or PMLA proceedings, an additional and more serious constitutional concern arises,” and “If investigative agencies such as the CBI or enforcement authorities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) were permitted to enter the electoral arena merely on allegations of ‘cash spending’, ‘illegal funding’, or ‘unaccounted expenditure’, the inevitable consequence would be the criminalisation of electoral competition.”
A detailed order is expected later in the day.
On Monday, the HC had stayed the trial court’s observations against the CBI IO.
“Such scathing remarks recorded in the impugned order, and the reasons given for passing such remarks including, concluding that the investigating officer has abused his official position to conduct unfair investigation, are prima facie foundationally misconceived especially when made at the stage of charge itself,” Justice Sharma noted while granting limited stay over the observations against the IO.
