Delhi excise policy case: ED says ‘trial court judge had no business to make adverse remarks’

A Delhi court on February 27 had discharged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and others in the case.

The Delhi High Court Tuesday issued notice and sought responses from AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and the 21 accused who were discharged by a trial court in the CBI’s excise police case in a petition by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking expungement and deletion of adverse remarks against the agency.

After the CBI took objection to adverse remarks by the trial court judge, including against its investigating officer (IO) in the case, the ED also sought deletion of “certain adverse, sweeping and unwarranted observations” made against the agency by the trial court.

The ED has made the 23 accused as well as CBI parties to the petition; they have to respond to the notice by March 19, when the court will hear the matter next.