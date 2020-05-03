Excise department seeks list of liquor vends that can operate in Delhi

The Delhi Excise Department has directed four government-run agencies, which are responsible for the sale of liquor in the city, to identify liquor shops under conditions imposed by the MHA in red zones. (File photo) The Delhi Excise Department has directed four government-run agencies, which are responsible for the sale of liquor in the city, to identify liquor shops under conditions imposed by the MHA in red zones. (File photo)

The Delhi Excise Department has directed four government-run agencies, which are responsible for the sale of liquor in the city, to identify liquor shops under conditions imposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in red zones.

The whole of Delhi falls under the red zone, as all 11 districts have seen more than 10 cases each. Vends located in the 96 containment zones in the city will not open.

The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited and Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store can open liquor shops in public places except those located in malls and market complexes.

The agencies were asked to immediately provide details of shops which operated under the L-6 (license for sale of country l) and L-8 (license for sale of Indian liquor/beer granted to Delhi government undertakings). The vendors will have to give an undertaking that liquor shops will follow guidelines set by the MHA and ensure social distancing.

Officials said close to 400 shops are covered in the order but a final list is yet to be drawn.

According to the latest guidelines issued by the MHA, the sale of liquor, paan, tobacco will be allowed after ensuring minimum six-feet social distancing, while no more than five people will be allowed inside a shop at a time. These shops should, however, not be located in markets and malls in urban areas.

Meanwhile, officials said under the new guidelines for red zone, there were no restrictions on domestic helps as well as others holding blue-collar jobs. Public transportation, however, will not be made available. In the red zone, those riding a motorcycle alone are allowed, as are two people in a car (excluding the driver).

“While it has not been stated explicitly anywhere, but the window of movement between 7 am and 7 pm does not place any restriction on the movement of people on foot or if they follow the guidelines for travelling on motorcycles and cars. This will include domestic helps as well. However, no one will be allowed to leave or enter containment zones,” a senior government official said.

