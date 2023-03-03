Excise case on agenda, AAP, BJP, Cong take fight door to door in Delhi

Delhi’s tripartite political battle between the AAP, BJP and the Congress has spilled onto the city’s streets and will play out in its neighbourhoods, as each party attempts to gain control of the narrative following the latest political shake-up – the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia followed by his and jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain’s resignations from the Cabinet.

At the heart of their campaigns is the alleged excise policy scam, which will see the three parties jostling for space on citizens’ doorsteps to ‘explain’ how they see it. These campaigns will also serve as a cadre-building exercise ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“We have already hit the streets against the AAP over the excise policy scam and are staging daily demonstrations at prominent traffic intersections in the city; the aim is to consistently step up, and sustain, the political pressure on the AAP by stoking allegations of corruption against it,” a senior BJP leader said.

“Our final aim is to erode the base of the AAP’s anti-corruption plank well in time for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The programme will begin after Holi (March 8),” the leader added.

AAP, meanwhile, in an organisational meeting Thursday, finalised the contours of the door-to-door campaign and nukkad sabhas. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced Wednesday that the party would launch a door-to-door campaign to “educate” people about the alleged excise policy case. He had said that despite raiding Sisodia’s house, checking his bank locker and raiding his relatives, the CBI had allegedly failed to find disproportionate assets.

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said a volunteer meeting will be held in all 70 Assembly constituencies Friday and in mohalla sabhas on Saturday. These will be followed by meetings in every polling station on Monday and Tuesday.

“AAP will hold mohalla sabhas in more than 2,500 neighbourhoods of Delhi, where the people will be informed about the BJP’s authoritarianism,” Rai said.

“Our party workers will reach out to the people and tell them how the central agencies were misused by the Modi government to arrest our senior leaders. We will organise nukkad sabhas in every neighbourhood of Delhi and reveal to the people the conspiracy that was set rolling by the Prime Minister to stop the AAP,” he said.

In a statement Thursday, Delhi Congress said it would also launch a door-to-door campaign soon. The party will also put up posters across the city about the case and demand Kejriwal’s arrest, they said.

The Congress also alleged that the BJP had colluded with the AAP in the implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy.