Exchange to loans, govt to incentivise e-vehicle purchase

To ensure the capital’s transition to clean energy, the Delhi government launched an electric vehicle policy on Friday which would incentivise buying new electric vehicles, scrapping cars running on petrol and diesel, and low-interest loans for battery-run commercial vehicles.

The incentives will be funded through a proposed pollution cess and additional road tax on petrol and diesel vehicle users, “especially luxury cars”, and congestion fee on all vehicles except those driven by battery, the policy says.

The policy also expects delivery service providers like Zomato and Swiggy to convert 50 per cent of their two-wheeler fleet to electric by March 2023 and 100 per cent by March 2025.

During its launch over a webcast, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government has set an ambitious target to ensure that by 2024, at least 25 per cent of all new vehicle registrations are that of electric vehicles.

“Today, this percentage is only 0.2%, and we want to take it to 25%,” said the CM, flanked by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The government also promises to ensure a rollout of battery-driven autos, on which there will be no cap, which is currently fixed at 1 lakh for CNG-run three-wheelers.

The policy, which had received Cabinet clearance last December, not only aims to reduce pollution levels in the city but also boost the economy and generate employment opportunities in the transportation sector, he said.

“Electric vehicles are quite costly today. The vehicles which emit pollutants are cheaper than electric vehicles, and because of their non-affordability, they are not purchased by the people and hence not promoted. The Delhi government will be giving financial incentives so that more and more people purchase electric vehicles,” the CM said.

The Delhi government will provide a subsidy of up to Rs 30,000 on the purchase of two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, freight vehicles each, and Rs 1.5 lakh incentives on cars.

The Delhi government is also providing scrapping incentives. “Many people have polluting vehicles at their homes, which are petrol and diesel vehicles. In this case, the old vehicle can be exchanged while purchasing the new vehicle so that it reduces the cost of the new vehicle further. This scrapping incentive is being given for the first time in the entire country,” said the CM.

Loans with low income rates will also be given to people who wish to buy electric vehicles, and the registration fees and road tax on newly registered vehicles will be waived off.

The CM said a web of around 200 charging stations will be created in Delhi. “Our aim is to create a charging station every 3 km,” he said. “During the pandemic, we saw that PM10 and PM2.5 levels witnessed a drastic reduction. We could see the clear skies and feel the clean breeze.”

