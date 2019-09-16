Exchange of fire, car chase as Delhi’s Defence Colony slept

Following an exchange of gunfire between three men in a black Chevrolet Cruze and police officers in South Delhi’s plush Defence Colony locality early Saturday morning, a history sheeter — identified as Sonepat-based Mohan — fled with the service revolver of a constable who was chasing their car.

“During patrolling, we received an input around 12.49 am about men travelling in a car with weapons… As a result, several cars were checked. Around 1 am, when officers tried to stop this vehicle, the men fired at the officers and fled,” said DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Police gave chase to the accused in a passerby’s car.

“There was a man in a Mahindra XUV who saw the accused shoot and offered to help the police. The officers sat in his car and chased the accused for over a kilometre, and managed to block the accused’s car… by then a PCR van too had arrived,” said an officer.

In the ensuing scuffle, however, main accused Mohan snatched the service revolver of the constable who chased him and fled. “The other two accused Yamin and Anuj Rawat have been arrested, and we are looking for Mohan. Yamin is admitted at AIIMS Trauma Centre after a bullet grazed his leg,” said Thakur.

The DCP said Mohan has 23 cases against him, including murder and attempt to murder. “He got out of prison on June 16 this year,” he said.

Police said that the accused were on their way to Sonepat when their vehicle was intercepted. “Two illegal weapons and one empty cartridge was recovered from them,” said Thakur.