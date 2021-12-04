scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 04, 2021
MUST READ

Board exams, Covid fears and pollution woes: Delhi in photos

Vaccination has gone up in Delhi over the past few days, amid fears of a new Covid variant

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 4, 2021 8:48:46 pm
A ‘smog gun’ sprays water to control pollution levels in the capital on Saturday. The topic of pollution has taken on a political hue, with parties blaming each other and even the top court intervening. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
A healthcare worker conducts a Covid test on a passenger arriving at Delhi’s Anand Vihar Railway Station on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Vaccination has gone up in Delhi over the past few days, amid fears of a new Covid variant. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Students do a last-minute revision before appearing for the Class 10 Board exam at a Delhi government school on Saturday. The first-term Board exams are currently underway. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP convenor Gopal Rai during the launch of the party’s campaign for MCD election in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) The civic body polls are scheduled for next year and the incumbent BJP is facing a tough challenge from the AAP. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 04: Latest News

Advertisement