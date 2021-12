Board exams, Covid fears and pollution woes: Delhi in photos

A ‘smog gun’ sprays water to control pollution levels in the capital on Saturday. The topic of pollution has taken on a political hue, with parties blaming each other and even the top court intervening. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

A healthcare worker conducts a Covid test on a passenger arriving at Delhi's Anand Vihar Railway Station on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Vaccination has gone up in Delhi over the past few days, amid fears of a new Covid variant. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Students do a last-minute revision before appearing for the Class 10 Board exam at a Delhi government school on Saturday. The first-term Board exams are currently underway. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP convenor Gopal Rai during the launch of the party's campaign for MCD election in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)