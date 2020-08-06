Ex-VC accuses DU principal of plagiarising book

Delhi University campus (Express/file) Delhi University campus (Express/file)

Former Vice-Chancellor of Jharkhand’s Sido Kanhu Murmu University M Basheer Ahmed Khan has lodged a complaint with the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor alleging plagiarism of his works by the Dyal Singh (Evening) College Principal Pawan Sharma. He has said appropriate action must be taken against him. Sharma had been found guilty of plagiarism by a college-appointed committee, and the report was submitted to DU officials for action. However, citing special circumstances due to Covid-19, the university granted Sharma a one-month extension of his tenure which had ended on July 26. Sharma maintains the allegations against him are false.

Khan, who is also Former Dean of the School of Management at Pondicherry University, in his letter to DU V-C Yogesh Tyagi on August 3 said, “Nearly 12 years ago, around 2008, when I was working as the Head of the Department of Management Studies in the Pondicherry University, the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) of Pondicherry University appointed me as a textbook and teaching material writer for subject training and development for their DDE Management programs. I carried out the assigned task and submitted my manuscript to the Directorate of Distance Education of the said university. The Pondicherry University in turn printed and published the material with copyright reserved to the author.”

“It seems that one Principal of a college under Delhi University, Professor Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, has come out with a book in 2016 titled ‘Training and Development’ published by Galgotia Publishing Company. Some academics had gone through the publication of Dr Sharma and my work for the Pondicherry University. They found several similarities in the content of the two books. Suspecting plagiarism and unethical practices, those academics reported the matter to the Chairman of the Governing Board of Dyal Singh College (Evening), DU,” he added.

Khan said the committee appointed by the GB “unanimously submitted a report in which it is mentioned that Principal P K Sharma has copied line by line and word by word material from my work without even acknowledging my work anywhere including in references or bibliography”. “This is tantamount to plagiarism which is an offence liable for action under the rules of DU. It may not be debated if plagiarism has taken place, appropriate action has to be taken on the plagiarist.

Therefore, I am now lodging this official complaint with the University of Delhi to cross check the matter and take cognizance in the event of any plagiarism or similar offences,” wrote Khan. “Delhi University may take appropriate necessary action against the plagiarist based on the Report of the Committee appointed by it. I fervently hope that the University will be pleased to render justice to me for the violation of my intellectual property right,” he added. While Khan could not be reached for a comment, Sharma and Tyagi did not respond to calls and texts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd