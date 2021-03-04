Ex-staffer, 3 others arrested for looting Amazon truck

Fourteen days after a truck carrying goods of e-commerce major Amazon was looted on its way to the warehouse in Gurgaon, police have arrested four people, including a former employee of the warehouse, for the crime.

Officials said the incident had occurred on February 18 and the accused — identified as Nuh residents Sunil, Dinesh, Rahul, and Deepak — were arrested on February 27. After being questioned in police remand, they were produced in court Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

In his complaint to police, Anshar Ali, the truck driver, said that he was travelling from Jamalpur to the warehouse in Bhangrola around 3.10 am on February 18 when four men blocked his vehicle with their bikes near Khawaspur village.

They allegedly asked him to take a passenger and forced their way into his vehicle despite his refusal. While two of the men held him down and allegedly beat him up after taking his phone, another started driving the truck. The men allegedly threw him into some mustard fields in Kapriwas and sped away with his vehicle.

“An FIR was registered regarding the matter under relevant sections of the IPC, and the accused were arrested from Tauru. During questioning, it has been found that one of the accused, Sunil, earlier used work as a driver at the warehouse and knew that the vehicles tend to be full of valuable goods.,” said ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan.

In an official statement, Amazon said, “We continue to work closely with the local police authorities and thank them for all their efforts in the investigation.”