Ex-serviceman dies after jumping off 18th floor

A 63-year-old man died by suicide after jumping off the 18th floor of a house in a residential society at Sector 103 on Saturday morning. Police said a preliminary probe has found that he was undergoing treatment for depression. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under CrPC section 174. No suicide note has been recovered.

The deceased, a retired ex-serviceman, was a resident of Dwarka and had been staying at his daughter’s house for a week, said police. According to police, the incident was reported around 5 am, following which a team from Rajendra Park police station rushed to the spot.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. The family of the victim was asleep at the time of the incident. According to the family, he woke up around 4.30 am and went to the washroom before jumping off the balcony. His family said that he was suffering from depression and taking medication over the past year.”

Police said according to the victim’s family, his mental health had declined during the second wave of the pandemic. “His family said that his movement was restrained during Covid. The death of some relatives and acquaintances due to Covid had also taken a toll on his mental health. The family said that they had consulted a doctor and his treatment for depression had been going on since last year. They said that they would not leave him unattended,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Police said the security guard alerted the police control room, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“He died on the spot. The family has not filed any complaints or raised any allegations of foul play,” said the police officer. Police said the body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

On March 1, a 35-year-old man in the same society had died by suicide after jumping off the sixth floor of his house.