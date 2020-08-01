Ex-minorities panel chief gets anticipatory bail

Khan is accused of posting alleged seditious content on social media. Khan is accused of posting alleged seditious content on social media.

The Delhi High Court Friday granted anticipatory bail to former Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul-Islam-Khan in connection with a sedition FIR lodged against him, directing that he shall “regularly” appear before the trial court as and when the chargesheet is filed.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri ordered that in the event of arrest, Khan be released on bail on his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount.

It further directed that he shall join further investigation as and when directed to do so and shall cooperate with the same.

The court also ordered that Khan will not leave NCT of Delhi without prior intimation to the investigation officer (IO)

concerned, and in case of change of address or contact details, shall promptly inform the same to the IO as well as the court.

The court extended the relief to the accused after Additional Public Prosecutor M P Singh, appearing for the State, submitted that the petitioner has joined the investigation on two occasions and is no longer required for any further investigation.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Khan, submitted that he has already deposited his laptop to the IO.

She further submitted that the petitioner had joined the investigation on June 16 and 18, and had answered all the questions raised by the IO. Grover also argued that the petitioner is 72 years of age and is further ready to join the investigation as and when directed to do so.

Khan, whose tenure as DMC chairman ended on July 19, 2020, has moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the sedition case lodged against him, citing old age, health issues and risk of Covid-19 infection.

He is accused of publishing a post with alleged seditious comments through his official page on social media on April 28. On May 2, based on a complaint, the Delhi Police Special Cell lodged an FIR against Khan under IPC sections 124A and 153A for the alleged offences of sedition and promoting feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language.

Khan, in his application, stated that the FIR was mala fide, misconceived and based on misrepresentation of facts and untenable reading of the law.

