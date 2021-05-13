Ex-JNU student Umar Khalid recovers from Covid-19 inside Tihar jail, returns to barrack

Umar Khalid was arrested in a case related to the riots that took place in Khajuri Khas in February 2020. (File Photo)

Former JNU student Umar Khalid, arrested last year in connection with a Delhi riots case, has recovered from Covid-19 inside the Tihar Jail and returned to his barrack.

DG (Tihar) Sandeep Goel has confirmed that Khalid has recovered from Covid-19.

Khalid had tested positive on April 24 and was later isolated within the jail. “Medical consultation was provided to him and now after recovering, he has been sent to the barracks,” a senior official said.

Khalid was arrested in a case related to the riots that took place in Khajuri Khas in February 2020. A session court on April 15 had granted him bail. However, he is yet to be granted bail in the UAPA case related to the Delhi riots.

On April 23, a Delhi court pulled up senior Delhi Police officers for taking a decision to move applications to produce Khalid and United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi in handcuffs in connection with a riots case.

On Monday, gangster Chhota Rajan, who was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for Covid-19 treatment, was discharged from hospital and taken back to Tihar jail after his recovery from coronavirus. A few weeks ago, former MP Mohd Shahabuddin – who was lodged in Tihar Jail and serving a life term in a murder case – died at the DDU hospital where he was admitted after testing positive for Covid-19.

Data provided by the Tihar Jail authorities till May 11 shows that 369 inmates tested positive, and six of them have died, 194 tested positive among jail staff, including a jail superintendent and two prison doctors