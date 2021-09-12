Ex-J&K MLC’s murder: Police say accused posted ‘confession’

Delhi Police teams probing the murder of former member of the J&K Legislative Council and National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir (67) were put on high alert early Saturday morning when one of the suspects, transporter Harmeet Singh, switched on his phone in Jammu. But within seven minutes, it was switched off, and police later found that he had posted a purported confession letter on Facebook. In the purported letter, Harmeet claimed he had killed Trilochan because contract killers had been hired to target him and his son. He also claimed he and the other suspect, Harpreet Singh Khalsa, were going to commit suicide.

Delhi Police teams are currently conducting raids in Jammu to nab the two suspects. “At 4.05 am, police found that Harmeet switched on his phone and posted five pages of a ‘confession letter’ with 27 points. He signed the documents along with fingerprints. He asked his son to take care of the family,” a senior officer said.

In the purported confession, he claims, “I was staying in Harpreet’s flat where Trilochan came a day before his schedule and I was asked by Harpreet to shift to a nearby hotel. I shifted, but some of my luggage was left in his home, so I called him up but he did not take my call. I went to pick up my stuff and found the door was ajar.” He claims he overheard a conversation between Trilochan and Harpreet that angered him.

He further claimed: “I was annoyed and entered the house. We got into a heated argument, and I was asked by Harpreet to talk politely. He then left to get cold drinks, while Trilochan went to another room. I had been told by some people that he keeps a pistol, so I followed him and shot him. When Harpreet came back, I pointed the gun towards him and asked him not to tell anyone. He started crying and told me he wanted to meet his family.”