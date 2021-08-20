Ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter’s wife duped: 3 arrested

A senior bank official and two of his associates have been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing in connection with an extortion case filed on a complaint by former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

Shivinder and his elder brother Malvinder Mohan Singh — former promoters of Ranbaxy, Fortis, Religare Enterprises — were arrested by EOW in October 2019 for allegedly causing losses to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore to Religare Finvest Ltd, a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises. The ED subsequently arrested Shivinder and others in a money laundering case on December 12, 2019.

Police said a case was registered with the Special Cell on August 7 when Singh’s wife alleged she was cheated of Rs 200 crore by a man who posed as a Home Ministry official and promised help with her husband’s cases. The Special Cell had then arrested an inmate, Sukesh Chandrashekar, from Rohini Jail and his two associates. The case was later transferred to EOW.

R K Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW), said Chandrashekar is the mastermind and had spoofed the ministry’s landline numbers using a software to make the victim believe the call came from the ministry.

Police also found that a bank manager in Connaught Place, Komal Poddar, and his associates, Avinash Kumar and Jitender Narula, were involved. “They are involved in circulation of funds and arrangement of cash for this extortion. We have arrested them,” said Additional Commissioner of Police R K Singh.