Ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter’s wife approaches Delhi police: Duped of Rs 200 cr

Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh has registered an FIR with the Delhi Police, alleging that she was cheated of Rs 200 crore by a man posing as a Home Ministry official and promising help with her husband’s cases.

A case was registered with the Special Cell and inmate Sukesh Chandrasekar was arrested from inside Rohini jail, apart from two of his associates, who had collected money on his behalf, police said.

The case was later transferred to the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) and they made three more arrests, including two Rohini jail officials on Tuesday, it is learnt.

Shivinder Singh and his elder brother Malvinder Mohan Singh — former promoters of Ranbaxy, Fortis, Religare Enterprises — were arrested by EOW in October 2019 for allegedly causing losses to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore to Religare Finvest Ltd, a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises. The ED subsequently arrested Shivinder and others in a money laundering case on December 12, 2019.

According to a senior police officer, Aditi Singh approached officials of the Enforcement Directorate and they in turn approached Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana. “Singh had filed a complaint with the New Delhi Range of Special Cell. She alleged in her complaint that she received several phone calls from a man, who claimed he was calling from the Home Ministry, and asked her to give money with an assurance of helping the family. She gave phone numbers to a team led by ACP Lalit Mohan Negi and they conducted a raid in Rohini jail on August 7. From Sukesh’s cell, they recovered two high-end phones. On his instance, police conducted raids and arrested two brothers who worked for him and collected money on his directions,” a senior police officer said, adding that the complainant along with ED officials met with Asthana in his office at Delhi Police headquarters last week.

Asthana later transferred the case to EOW and a special investigation team was formed comprising 15 police personnel, headed by DCP (EOW) Mohammad Ali. “During questioning, Sukesh told the police that he was giving money to jail staff, and the SIT later summoned two officials — a deputy superintendent and an assistant superintendent — on Tuesday,” an official said.

When contacted, DG (Tihar) Sandeep Goel confirmed that two officials of Rohini jail were summoned by the EOW, but added that he was not aware about any arrests. “We have suspended six jail officials of Rohini jail after conducting an enquiry,” he said.