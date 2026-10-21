Ex-DU professor accused of rape denied pre-arrest bail: ‘Risk of threatening victim’

A Delhi court has denied anticipatory bail to a former Delhi University professor accused of raping a former student and threatening to circulate her objectionable videos.

“WhatsApp chats between the accused and the victim do not merely show a past consensual relationship… (it) also discloses creation of objectionable recording, threat and continued pressure on the victim,” Additional Sessions Judge Gomati Manocha said in her order dated October 12 while denying the professor anticipatory bail.

“The accused, being the prosecutrix’s teacher, is a material circumstance and cannot be ignored,” ASJ Manocha said.

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She added that if bail is granted, “there is a substantial risk of influencing or threatening the victim, risk of tampering with electronic evidence and possibility of repetition of threats or coercive contact”.