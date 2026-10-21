Ex-DU professor accused of rape denied pre-arrest bail: ‘Risk of threatening victim’

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The complainant alleged that the accused recorded objectionable videos of her and used them to compel her to meet him again.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 21, 2026 01:54 PM IST
bail deniedThe complainant had alleged that the professor invited her to his flat in July 2023 and covertly recorded objectionable videos of her and then used them to compel her to meet him again.
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A Delhi court has denied anticipatory bail to a former Delhi University professor accused of raping a former student and threatening to circulate her objectionable videos.

“WhatsApp chats between the accused and the victim do not merely show a past consensual relationship… (it) also discloses creation of objectionable recording, threat and continued pressure on the victim,” Additional Sessions Judge Gomati Manocha said in her order dated October 12 while denying the professor anticipatory bail.

“The accused, being the prosecutrix’s teacher, is a material circumstance and cannot be ignored,” ASJ Manocha said.

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She added that if bail is granted, “there is a substantial risk of influencing or threatening the victim, risk of tampering with electronic evidence and possibility of repetition of threats or coercive contact”.

“The chat messages cannot be assessed selectively. They are messages vide which the accused has also threatened to circulate objectionable video. They corroborate the victim’s allegation of coercion and intimidation and continuing control of the accused upon the victim. This also shows the real possibility of the witness tampering and also explains why the victim may have continued contact with the accused,” ASJ Manocha said in her order.

The court also directed that the investigation be assigned to a senior police officer to ensure a fair probe in the case.

The complainant had alleged that the professor invited her to his flat in July 2023 and covertly recorded objectionable videos of her and then used them to compel her to meet him again.

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She alleged that in November 2023, the professor engaged in non-consensual sexual relations with her, recorded objectionable videos, and threatened to make them public if she disclosed the matter or refused his demands.

The FIR in this case was lodged on August 18, 2026. In her allegations, the complainant also said that the professor continued to sexually exploit her across various locations between December 2024 and May 2026 under repeated threats of releasing the alleged videos.

The professor was booked under sections of punishment for rape, sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means such as a false promise of marriage, voyeurism and criminal intimidation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the police, the professor used to allegedly send the former student personal messages often during late-night hours. He also allegedly used to send her objectionable photographs and videos and also asked her to visit his residence on the pretext of discussing her studies and future.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

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