How ex-Delhi cop in debt plotted Rs 50 lakh cash courier robbery using jail contacts

Around 5.45 pm on March 31, an autorickshaw carrying two cash couriers and Rs 50.37 lakh slowed inside the railway underpass before Azad Market Chowk in North Delhi. A scooter cut in front of it and a motorcycle pulled up alongside. One courier was allegedly slapped and the other struck on the hand with a helmet. Within moments, both their bags were gone.

What initially appeared to be a robbery by men on two-wheelers led investigators to a former Delhi Police constable who, according to the chargesheet filed in the case on May 30, was not at the scene but had allegedly helped plan the crime.

Samay Singh Meena, 39, then a constable with the 5th Battalion of the Delhi Armed Police, was arrested in early May. The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was invoked against him later that month.

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The case has since expanded into an investigation into an alleged organised criminal syndicate, with police examining the roles of the men who carried out the robbery, their links to Samay and how the proceeds were distributed.

A Sessions Court has taken cognisance of the chargesheet.

How the robbery was carried out

The two couriers, Rana Mahepalsinh, 23, and Mohan Lal worked for a firm in Kucha Ghasi Ram, Chandni Chowk. On March 31, they had collected Rs 50,37,000 from a coal trading office in Kirti Nagar Industrial Area — 100 bundles of Rs 50,000 and 74 loose Rs 500 notes — and left in an app-booked auto at 5.15 pm.

As per the chargesheet, they were already being followed. Accused Nikhil Kumar Meena, 27, was allegedly waiting near Kirti Nagar Metro station and pointed the courier out to the others when the auto passed by.

At the Inderlok red light, two men on a scooter picked a quarrel with the auto driver. Fifteen minutes later, they blocked it in the underpass and stole the bags with the money.

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Police got their first lead from a CCTV camera at the Gulabi Bagh cut, which caught the number plate of a Hero Honda Splendor. Its owner told police he had lent the motorcycle to Salman, 30, who was arrested on April 4.

Four others — Sahil, 22, Javed, 23, Nikhil and Rohit alias Himanshu, 22 — were arrested over the next week. A fifth accused, Farman, 22, was subsequently arrested on April 25. With five men alleged to have taken part in the robbery, police added dacoity charges to the case.

The accused had allegedly taken the stolen cash to a guest house in Loni, across the Uttar Pradesh border. CCTV footage showed the men arriving at 7.48 pm and leaving about 30 minutes later, the chargesheet stated. They allegedly kept Rs 10 lakh each.

Bills seized by police and dated April 1, 2026 show three iPhone 17 Pros bought from a market in Manali on April 1, the day after the robbery. Till date, Rs 30 lakh has been recovered from the accused.

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Samay, Farman and Sahil are being represented in court by advocates Akhil Rexwal and Waqar Khan.

The constable’s role

Samay’s disclosure statement, as per the chargesheet, stated that he joined the force in 2009. “Because I had a lot of debt, I fell into the company of the wrong people and began getting robberies carried out. Because of this I have been to jail before. I was under suspension; I was reinstated only about 3-4 months ago,” it read.

The link to Samay emerged during the investigation through Farman, the chargesheet stated.

Farman told police that his brother, Hashim, had met Samay in jail. He claimed Samay used to call him 15-20 times a day and ask him to carry out the robbery, as per the chargesheet.

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The chargesheet stated that Samay’s alleged links with the other accused went back further than the March 31 robbery. He first met Nikhil in court about two years ago and the two continued to meet frequently.

After Nikhil said he was in financial distress, Samay allegedly told Nikhil about his plan to execute robberies. Samay allegedly said “big hawala money keeps moving from Chandni Chowk to Pitampura and Kirti Nagar. If it is looted, they will not even complain to the police”, stated the chargesheet.

He then allegedly used his prison contacts to assemble a field crew, reaching out to Farman and instructing him to organise a team.

Farman, in turn, reached out to his former jailmate Sahil, who recruited three local associates from his neighborhood: Javed, Salman, and Rohit.

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As per the chargesheet, Samay identified the target on March 31. He noticed “a boy from Kucha Ghasi Ram who was going by Metro with an empty bag” and was “sure that he was going to collect a payment”. He allegedly passed on a description of the man.

After the robbery, Farman allegedly called Singh and told him: “Brother, the work is done and your share will reach you.”

There are three other cases going on against Samay: kidnapping for ransom at Chandni Mahal in 2022, dacoity at Paschim Vihar West and robbery at Sarai Rohilla in 2024.

MCOCA probe into ‘syndicate’

On October 5, accused Farman and Sahil were arrested under the MCOCA after being questioned by the police. Since they were already in judicial custody, they were produced the same day before Special MCOCA Judge Surabhi Sharma Vats of Rouse Avenue Court.

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As per the police, the investigation under the MCOCA revealed the involvement of an organised criminal syndicate where “different accused persons appear to have performed specific roles in the planning, execution, distribution and concealment/disposal of the proceeds of crime”.

Additional Public Prosecutor Neeraj Madhup, representing the prosecution, said Farman and Sahil’s custody was required to ascertain their respective roles in the organised criminal activity and their association with other members.

Sending Farman and Sahil to five-day police custody, the court order dated October 5 said, “Ld. Addl. PP submits that during investigation, financial, electronic, forensic and technical evidence, including bank records, FSL material, CDR/IPDR, location details and Cell ID details, has now been collected and is being scrutinised and correlated with the material already available on record.”

A supplementary chargesheet under MCOCA is likely to be filed soon, sources told The Indian Express.

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The chargesheet stated, “The accused Samay Singh Meena has been involved in similar criminal incidents earlier too; the angle of his involvement in organised crime is being investigated, after which a supplementary chargesheet will be filed in court.”