Ex-DDA manager held in rape complaint

The Delhi Police Friday arrested a retired manager of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), D B Rawal, for allegedly raping a Class IV employee of the authority. Earlier this week, the DDA’s internal committee, formed to probe the woman’s complaint against Rawal and three others, had concluded that there was not enough evidence against them.

DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said Rawal was arrested under IPC Section 376. The woman had alleged she was raped at her workplace in Vasant Kunj from February 2015 to September 2017, following which an FIR was registered against four officials, including a director, a welfare officer, a security guard and Rawal for the alleged rape and blackmail.

While the internal committee said it could not find enough evidence, it did point out that Rawal’s presence at the workplace even after retirement could not be explained.

The committee also noted that Rawal used to give preferential treatment to the woman.

“However, whether these were in return for sexual favours or to keep complainant quiet under threat is not established,” the committee said.

DDA Vice-Chairman Udai Pratap Singh said the matter is also being investigated by police, adding that the outcome can only be finalised when the police wraps up its probe. A senior police officer said they are questioning people and collecting evidence, after which they will file a chargesheet. While filing its report, the committee had said that it required more evidence — such as CCTV footage and the visitors register from 2015 — which had not been made available to it.

