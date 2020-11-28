Delhi riots case: Ex-councillor seeks bail citing Covid fear, court turns it down

Ishrat Jahan had told the court of Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat "the Covid-19 situation inside the jail is precarious" and she has "anxiety issues”. (Photo: Facebook @Ishrat Jahan)

A Delhi court has refused to grant interim bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in a UAPA case in connection with a Northeast Delhi riots case, observing that “there was no Covid scare inside the jail”.

Jahan had told the court of Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat “the Covid-19 situation inside the jail is precarious” and she has “anxiety issues”. Her lawyer, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, argued she “had a history of cervical, spine injury and migraine prior to her arrest and she had been under continuous medication in the past for the said illnesses”.

It was argued that Jahan slipped inside the bathroom in the jail and suffered spine injuries, and that she was not being given proper treatment.

The court, however, observed, “There is no medical emergency shown by the applicant. Moreover, as per the report of the Jail Superintendent, Tihar Jail… all necessary protocols regarding the Covid-related precautions are being taken and the situation is totally under control. There is no Covid scare inside the jail. The applicant is also being given proper treatment for her minor health issues and her condition is stable. In fact, she was tested twice for Covid and was found negative.”

The Jail Superintendent was directed by the court to do regular follow-ups of medical issues flagged by Jahan.

The court had perused a report filed by the Jail Superintendent stating Jahan “has been tested twice for Covid and was found negative, and inmates who tested Covid positive are kept in isolation in jail.”

“For her orthopedic issues, she received treatment by jail ortho, SR and she never complained of slipping on the floor in OPD in her previous visits to dispensary,” the report stated.

Jahan was granted interim bail for 10 days in June to attend her wedding.

