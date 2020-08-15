Ex-Congress MP from Ghaziabad dies of Covid

Surendra Prakash Goel

Ex-Congress MP from Ghaziabad Surendra Prakash Goel (74) passed away due to Covid at Ganga Ram Hospital early Friday morning.

“Surendra Goel was admitted to our hospital on July 26. He was on ventilator as he had breathing problems from the time he was admitted. Doctors tried their best with medication but he did not respond to them positively. Due to age and other factors, the patient unfortunately passed away due to multiple organ failure,” said an official from Ganga Ram Hospital.

Goel started off as local ward member and rose through the ranks to be elected as an MP from Ghaziabad in 2004 — a position he held till 2009.

“In the days before he contracted Covid, he would make calls all day. ‘Bahar mat nikalna, corona hai (Don’t step out, there is corona)’, would be his message to people,” said his son Sushant Goel.

Sitting MPs, including MoS Road Transport and Highways Gen (retd) V K Singh, offered condolences on the leader’s death.

UP Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said, “If you ask people in Ghaziabad, they will tell you how accessible he was. He has been loyal to the Congress during our hardest days.”

