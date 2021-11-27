Ex-Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan arrested for abusing, thrashing SDMC staff

The Delhi Police Saturday arrested former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan for allegedly thrashing South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) staff in Southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. Khan allegedly hurled abuses and thrashed the staff with sticks who allegedly removed his hoardings and posters from the area. The incident took place on Thursday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, Khan can be seen beating the four men with a stick. He directs them to squat and on the road and hurls abuses at them.

In the video, he is also heard saying: “These AAP people come here and remove our (Congress) posters”

The Delhi Police have booked him under IPC sections 353 (assaulting public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty) etc. A case has been registered at Shaheen Bagh police station.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said: “We received a complaint from Ram Kishore, MCD Inspector of Lajpat Nagar zone, regarding the incident. He complained that Khan abused and assaulted MCD staff on duty and obstructed government work. We have arrested Khan. The case is being investigated.”