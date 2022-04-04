Ex-Congress leader Ashok Tanwar to leave TMC, join AAP

Four months after he joined the Trinamool Congress, Ashok Tanwar, who quit the Congress in 2019, is likely to move to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Monday. An AAP spokesperson said that Tanwar will join the party in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Tanwar, once considered a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, has also headed the Congress’ Haryana unit in the past, after leading the party’s youth wing. Buoyed by its success in Punjab, Haryana is among the major states where the AAP plans to contest the next Assembly polls.

On November 23 last year, Tanwar had joined the TMC in Delhi in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when she was visiting the national capital. Former JD(U) MP Pawan Varma and Congress leader Kirti Azad had also joined the TMC along with Tanwar.

“The entire country is fed up under the misrule of the BJP. I feel if there is one leader who can defeat these forces, it’s Mamata Banerjee. The TMC is the best alternative and the party is marching ahead with a new resolve,” Tanwar had said then.

Tanwar was recently made the head of a committee to examine the reasons behind the TMC’s poor performance in the Goa assembly polls.

Sources close to Tanwar said that he had called a meeting of his supporters in New Delhi on Sunday to discuss the emerging political scenario in the state. The sources added that his supporters suggested Tanwar should join the AAP in the present political scenario amid a “good response on the ground”. A number of his supporters will also join the AAP along with Tanwar.

Tanwar, who had an unimpressive outing as Haryana Congress chief, had recently extended support to Indian National Lok Dal’s Abhay Chautala during the bypoll to the Ellenabad Assembly seat. In February this year, he had formed his political-social outfit Apna Bharat Morcha (ABM). “The morcha is a value-driven initiative, which will work with a three-pillared approach of dialogue, debate and discussion to add not only verve to Indian ethos of unity in diversity but will also lay the foundation for truly making our country the land of hope and fulfilment,” Tanwar had then said.

There was a feeling among his supporters that Tanwar should join a mainstream party. Tanwar’s wife Avantika Maken Tanwar has been close to the Gandhi family ever since her parents Geetanjali and Lalit Maken were gunned down by extremists in 1985 and they took care of her. She was six years old then.

Tanwar had earlier told The Indian Express that he was in search of good people to offer alternative politics in the state.