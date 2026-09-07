Ex-bureaucrat Ashish Joshi moves court for FIR copy after 9-hour police questioning

Joshi stated in his application that despite repeated requests during the interrogation for a copy of the FIR, it was not provided. (File Photo)

Days after former civil servant Ashish Joshi was questioned for nearly nine hours by the Delhi Police Special Cell over his social media posts, he moved an application before a magistrate court on Monday seeking a copy of the FIR based on which he was detained and interrogated.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta of Patiala House Courts is due to take up the application on Tuesday.

According to Joshi’s lawyer, Aadil Singh Boparai, the FIR copy had not yet been supplied as of 2 pm on Monday.

Joshi, a former Controller of Communications in the Department of Telecommunications, was picked up from Chanakyapuri for questioning on September 2 in connection with a case purportedly registered in August.