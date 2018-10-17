Ex-BSP MP’s son booked for waving gun in Delhi 5-star hotel

In a one-minute video of the incident that surfaced on social media, Ashish Pandey is seen brandishing a pistol and threatening the man and the woman. In a one-minute video of the incident that surfaced on social media, Ashish Pandey is seen brandishing a pistol and threatening the man and the woman.

The son of a former BSP MP was booked Tuesday after a video clip that did the social media rounds showed him brandishing a firearm, and threatening a couple following an argument at the Hyatt Regency hotel at R K Puram in New Delhi.

Police said Ashish Pandey, who hails from Lucknow, is the son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey. His brother, Ritesh, is an Uttar Pradesh MLA. Police said the incident took place early Sunday. Following a complaint by the assistant security manager of Hyatt Regency, a Look Out Circular was also issued against Ashish Pandey.

Joint Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ajay Chaudhary said Pandey has been booked under the Arms Act, and for assault. He said police teams have been sent to track him down.

