scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Ex-BJP Himachal Pradesh chief Khimi Ram joins Congress

The two-time MLA was sworn in at the AICC Headquarters in New Delhi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 1:38:40 pm
Former BJP President Khimi Ram joins Congress. (Screengrab: Twitter/INCIndia)

In a major blow to the BJP, the party’s former Himachal Pradesh President Khimi Ram on Tuesday joined the Congress in the presence of senior leader Rajeev Shukla. The two-time MLA was sworn in at the AICC Headquarters in New Delhi.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement