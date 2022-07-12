Ex-BJP Himachal Pradesh chief Khimi Ram joins Congress

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 1:38:40 pm
In a major blow to the BJP, the party’s former Himachal Pradesh President Khimi Ram on Tuesday joined the Congress in the presence of senior leader Rajeev Shukla. The two-time MLA was sworn in at the AICC Headquarters in New Delhi.
