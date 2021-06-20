Ex-armyman, son booked in Noida for assaulting man feeding stray dogs

A retired armyman and his son were booked for assaulting a resident while he was feeding stray dogs in Noida on Saturday evening.

According to police, Harishankar Sharma and his son Bharat attacked Ashish Tanvar with sticks as he was feeding two stray dogs outside a housing society in Sector 134. The accused are currently absconding, police added.

“We received information that a man has been attacked outside Jaypee Klassic society. During investigation, we found that two residents had attacked another local over an issue regarding feeding stray dogs. Following an argument, the family members started hitting the man. An FIR has been filed under relevant sections at the Expressway Police Station and the accused will soon be arrested,” Ranvijay Singh, ADCP Gautam Buddh Nagar, said.

According to police, both the accused and victim are residents of Jaypee Classic. The victim, an engineer, had been feeding some stray dogs for a while and the two had objected to it. In a video of the alleged incident, Harishankar can be seen holding a wooden stick as others intervene to stop him. The accused can be seen beating the victim as locals try to separate the two.

Police officials also stated that the father and son have been previously involved in a similar case.