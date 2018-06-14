Ex-Armyman held after girl alleges he touched her

A retired Army officer has been arrested by Delhi Police after an eight-year-old girl accused him of touching her inappropriately, police said.

“The accused is a 70-year-old retired Army officer. He has been arrested under sections of molestation and the POCSO Act,” said DCP (Dwarka) Shibesh Singh.

The girl’s parents alleged that the accused had touched their daughter inappropriately while she was inside a lift in the complex. The girl’s statement has been recorded and she has been counselled, police said. “The accused lives alone. He has denied the allegations,” said an officer.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App