No bail to ex-AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in ‘organised crime’ case

Naresh Balyan was arrested in the MCOCA case on December 4, 2024. He was denied bail in the case by a trial court on January 15, 2025. (Source: File)

The Delhi High Court Monday denied bail to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan in a case registered under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) that claimed his alleged involvement in organised crime.

Justice Manoj Jain pronounced the verdict in open court; a detailed order is awaited.

The refusal comes days after a magistrate court in Delhi discharged Balyan in a related extortion case from 2023.

Balyan was arrested in the MCOCA case on December 4, 2024. He was denied bail in the case by a trial court on January 15, 2025.

The original case

The extortion case against Balyan stems from a police complaint filed by Gurcharan, a businessman and a resident of Mohan Garden in West Delhi, alleging that in July 2023, he had received an extortion call from gangster Kapil Sangwan demanding Rs 1 crore.