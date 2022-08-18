EWS admissions for Class 2 onwards in Delhi’s private schools begin today

Registration for economically weaker section (EWS) admissions in Class 2 and above in a set of private schools in Delhi begins Thursday and will continue till August 25.

While the registration will continue till August 25, the first round of centralised draw of lots to allot schools to the applicants is scheduled for August 30.

This process is to be followed for admissions in 394 private unaided recognised schools running on land allotted by government agencies like Delhi Development Authority (DDA). When the government had allotted institutional land to these schools at a nominal cost, it was on the condition that they would admit applicants from economically weaker sections – and for Class 2 onwards, this number stands at 20 per cent of all fresh admissions in each class.

People having proof of residence in Delhi and an income certificate showing an annual family income of less than one lakh rupees are eligible to apply.

In the case of such admissions to Class 9, two candidates will be selected through a draw of lots for each available seat and the final decision on which of the selected candidates will be admitted to the available seat will be taken by the head of the school concerned.