EVs make up 10.8% of total vehicles sales in Oct in capital, e-rick, scooter top list

Delhi has seen a sharp rise in the sale of electric vehicles, with 10.8% of the overall vehicles sold in October being electric. EV sales also doubled in October as compared to September, shows government data accessed by The Indian Express.

Data shows that EV sales in October saw a growth of 69%. A total of 4,587 EVs were sold in August and 4,810 in September which rose to 8,123 in October.

As per data, motor vehicles/ scooters and e-rickshaws were among the most e-vehicles sold. Of the total EVs sold, 34% or 2,761 were e-rickshaws and 45.3% or 3,680 were scooters. Data also shows that compared to 2021, EV sales in October this year has grown by 147%, with a 271% growth in two-wheelers and 75% in e-rickshaws.

An analysis of fuel-wise vehicles sold in Delhi last month also shows that EV vehicles are more than diesel and CNG vehicles, as per data. Of the total vehicles sold, 76.4% are petrol, 10.8% electric (BOV), 4.1% CNG, 1.8% diesel, 2.6% petrol/hybrid and 4.4% petrol/CNG.

Officials attributed the increase in sales to the festive season. “October saw several festivals and people buy new vehicles during this time as it is considered lucky. So, the Diwali month gave a push to vehicle sales,” said the official.

As per officials, the government has disbursed Rs 115 crore as EV subsidy till date for 46,213 vehicles, and subsidy to 38,10,20,216 is pending.

The AAP government’s ambitious EV policy was launched in August 2020. Since then, till date (October 31), a total of 71,878 EVs were sold in Delhi which contribute to 6.9% of overall vehicle sales. The policy’s aim is to drive the transition to e-vehicles, so they contribute to 25% of the total new vehicle registrations by 2024.