Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Take 5 | Everything about the demolition is challenging… (but) we are good to go: Mayur Mehta, project manager

Mehta says the demolition is very different from the one that was carried out in Maradu, Kerala, in 2020.

As Noida gears up for the demolition of Supertech’s twin towers, which are being razed on the orders of the Supreme Court, Edifice Engineering, the Mumbai-based firm tasked with the implosion, is carrying out final checks. The firm has not only placed the explosives inside the two towers, Apex and Ceyane, but has readied a comprehensive blast plan in collaboration with the South Africa-based Jet demolition. Mayur Mehta, Edifice’s project manager for the twin tower demolition project, says the demolition is very different from the one that was carried out in Maradu, Kerala, in 2020.

1. Have you been part of anything like this before?

Our company, Edifice Engineering, was part of the team that carried out the demolition of three high-rise residential buildings in Kochi’s Maradu Municipal Corporation, based on a Supreme Court order that held that there was violation of coastal reserve zone norms. That demolition took place in January 2020.

2. How is this demolition different from the one you carried out in Maradu?

In Maradu, we had to take care that no debris falls into the nearby water bodies. But this area is resident-heavy, which was not the case in Maradu. Aster-2 tower of the neighbouring Emerald Court is only nine meters away from the twin towers. The height of the towers is also a factor — in Kerala, the tallest building was 65 metres; here it’s 103 metres. Therefore, there are several differences, and this project is unique.

3. What’s the most challenging part of the Noida demolition?

Almost everything about this is challenging. For the taller of the two buildings, the 32-storeyed Apex, we will blast almost 18 floors. The quantum of drilling (for explosives to be filled), the dismantling of internal and external brickworks, wrapping of the buildings, process of charging the buildings with almost 3,700 kg explosives, everything is more than what we undertook in Maradu, Kerala. The work we did in Maradu was about 20% of what we have undertaken with the twin towers.

4. Do you have any apprehensions about D-Day?

I am confident that we are good to go. I must salute the residents of the two neighbouring societies (Emerald Court and ATS village) for co-operating with us.

5. What do you plan to do after the demolition?

First, we will carry out a check around the site and in the vicinity of the demolition to check for any damage and take into account the impact of the demolition. We will check if any of the residents in the neighbouring two societies, Emerald Court and ATS village, need help to get them back to their homes. After all of that is done, we will party with all our colleagues.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 04:14:45 am
All eyes on India-Pak match today: ‘Hype outside, all normal inside’

