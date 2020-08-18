Every village to have an ‘oxi mitra’, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

In a video conference Monday with AAP state convenors, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal discussed the need for oxygen testing centres in villages across the country.

Kejriwal said every village will have an “oxi-mitra”, who will be entrusted with setting up the centre and leading a team of volunteers. “… We have to visit each home and conduct a door-to-door survey. I want to request all of you to draft a plan for your respective states by day after tomorrow…,” he told the conveners.

Saying that falling oxygen levels is “the biggest challenge” among Covid patients, the CM said: “Timely detection of low oxygen levels and providing help can save lives of patients…”

