‘We want every school to have smart classrooms…’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lists Govt’s achievements and goals in Republic Day speech

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurled the national flag at a Republic Day event at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Model Town on Sunday. She also received her maiden Republic Day salute, followed by a parade and a series of performances.

The Delhi Government observes Republic Day on January 25. The ceremony is also attended by Delhi ministers and senior government officials.

On the occasion, Gupta listed her Government’s work in the past 11 months in the national capital. “We opened 50 Atal Canteens, in which poor people can have nutritious and respectful food. More than 50,000 people are eating in the canteens every day, and we aim to take this to 1 lakh people every day,” she said at the event in Northwest Delhi.