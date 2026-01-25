‘We want every school to have smart classrooms…’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lists Govt’s achievements and goals in Republic Day speech

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurled the national flag at a Republic Day event at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Model Town on Sunday. She also received her maiden Republic Day salute, followed by a parade and a series of performances.
The Delhi Government observes Republic Day on January 25. The ceremony is also attended by Delhi ministers and senior government officials.
On the occasion, Gupta listed her Government’s work in the past 11 months in the national capital. “We opened 50 Atal Canteens, in which poor people can have nutritious and respectful food. More than 50,000 people are eating in the canteens every day, and we aim to take this to 1 lakh people every day,” she said at the event in Northwest Delhi.
“We are digitalising everything in our health system. Delhi government hospitals are giving out online appointments. After the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health scheme in Delhi, 6.5 lakh persons have been registered so far, and more than 20,000 people benefited from it. More than 300 Aayushman Arogya Mandirs have been opened till now,” Gupta elaborated on her Government’s achievements in the health sector, which she listed as one of its biggest priorities.
Gupta said the Government had allocated 21 per cent of the budget to the education sector. “We want every school to have smart classrooms, digital libraries, and computer labs. We are working towards it. We also implemented the Delhi School Education Act 2025 so that parents will be saved from arbitrary fee hikes. We have also allocated Rs 1,300 crore to develop Narela as an education hub,” she said.
The Government aims to strengthen the public transport fleet with 11,000 e-buses in the next three years and expand the metro rail network to 500 km from 396 km, Gupta said. It has also allocated Rs 700 crore for developmental works in Delhi’s slum clusters, she added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Ameesha Patel believes in embracing the inherent differences between genders, with women embracing their softness and charm and men displaying chivalrous behavior. Psychologist Priya Parulekar suggests that women in survival mode may develop more masculine traits, making it important to look for consistency in a healthy masculine partner.