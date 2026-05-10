‘Every child deserves protection’: Delhi CM announces scheme for orphans, young adults on Mother’s Day

Stating that the government’s responsibility does not end with providing shelter and protection to orphans and children in child care institutions, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced ‘Aftercare Scheme for Young Persons’.
“Mother’s Day reminds us that every child deserves protection, care, guidance and the opportunity to move forward in life,” Gupta said on the occasion of Mother’s Day as explained that the aim is to ensure that every child and young adult can build a safe, dignified and self-reliant future without feeling abandoned or unsupported.
The government has allocated Rs 3.5 crore for the scheme in the current financial year.
According to the government, nearly 150 to 200 young people leave child care institutions in Delhi every year after turning 18 and many end up struggling with continuing education, skill development, employment and starting an independent life. Several of them lack family support or a secure environment, she said. She added that children and young people receiving assistance under sponsorship and foster care programmes also require guidance, education, skill development and rehabilitation support as they enter adulthood.
Gupta said the government’s approach goes beyond institutional care and focuses on preparing children for life ahead. “The aim is to ensure that every child and young adult gets the opportunity to build a safe, dignified and self-reliant future,” Gupta said.
The scheme has been approved under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Under it, eligible beneficiaries will receive support for higher education and college studies, along with access to skill development and vocational training programmes. The government will also facilitate internships and employment opportunities for beneficiaries.
The government said the scheme includes monthly stipends, counselling, mentoring, rehabilitation and emergency assistance. Beneficiaries will be identified through need-based assessments, and individual care plans will be prepared for each of them.
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The Chief Minister visited the Village Cottage Home in Lajpat Nagar on Sunday and interacted with children at the facility, run by the Women and Child Development Department.
Gupta said Delhi currently has 88 child care institutions, run jointly by the government and NGOs, which provide care, education, rehabilitation and protection to children up to the age of 18.
She added that the city also has two aftercare homes where young adults aged above 18 are provided accommodation, food and educational support to help them transition towards independent living.
Regular monitoring and review of aftercare services will also be carried out at both the state and district levels. The government said a State Aftercare Committee, headed by the Women and Child Development Secretary will also be constituted to oversee policy-making and monitoring of the scheme. District-level committees, headed by District Magistrates will assess rehabilitation needs and review individual care plans.
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The Chief Minister said the Delhi government will continue working with various departments and partner organisations to connect aftercare youth with internships, jobs, skill programmes and livelihood opportunities.
“The Delhi government stands firmly with every child and young person who needs support to build a better future,” she said.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More