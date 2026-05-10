‘Every child deserves protection’: Delhi CM announces scheme for orphans, young adults on Mother’s Day

The government has allocated Rs 3.5 crore for the scheme in the current financial year. (Image: @gupta_rekha/X)

Stating that the government’s responsibility does not end with providing shelter and protection to orphans and children in child care institutions, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced ‘Aftercare Scheme for Young Persons’.

“Mother’s Day reminds us that every child deserves protection, care, guidance and the opportunity to move forward in life,” Gupta said on the occasion of Mother’s Day as explained that the aim is to ensure that every child and young adult can build a safe, dignified and self-reliant future without feeling abandoned or unsupported.

The government has allocated Rs 3.5 crore for the scheme in the current financial year.