Event on the Bard of Avon to mark anniversary of organisation dedicated to theatre

With both her parents coming from science background, Lakshmi Krishnakumar says she never had a dearth of literature at work. I thought this was normal, but for many others she met consequently, art and science were seen as two ends of the spectrum. This is where the seeds of O were sown, says the 38-year-old, to bridge the gap between art and science.

A Shakespeare scholar, writer and theatre director, Krishnakumar — who was born in Mumbai, studied in the UK, and now lives in Pune — founded O on March 31 last year. With an aim to bridge the gap between art and science, the organisation facilitates the participation of individuals in the fields of theatre, poetry and music to make the application of scientific knowledge holistic. On O, Krishnakumar says “the letter ‘O’ symbolises the art in science”.

Towards this objective, O conducts play and poetry reading evenings fortnightly – both online and physical form. Krishnakumar says they have also developed a knowledge-based learning programme for early learners (primary and pre-primary) and capacity building programmes for parents as well as teachers.

On March 31, as the Delhi-based organisation completes a year, Prof. Sir Stanley Wells — one of the world’s foremost authorities on Shakespeare — and Dr Paul Edmondson, head of the research at The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, will deliver the foundation day lecture, titled, Shakespeare’s Sonnets.

Both Stanley and Paul are the editors of the book All the Sonnets of Shakespeare published by the Cambridge University Press. The book is a fresh take on the chronological order of all the sonnets credited to Shakespeare and this book, therefore, has 182 sonnets, including the sonnets from his plays, more than the traditional 154 sonnets as first published in 1609.

The online event also has a question-and-answer session, where questions on Shakespeare’s sonnets, from students and/or teachers would be answered by the duo.