Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Even my wife doesn’t write me as many love letters as you do: Kejriwal to Delhi L-G

V K Saxena recently wrote to Kejriwal over his absence at Raj Ghat on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and earlier over the delay in granting permissions for felling trees for infrastructure projects.

Joint visit of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt. Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena at Aravali Forest Area, Bhati Mines on June 12, 2022. Manish Sisodia is also seen. (Express file photo)

Referring to the letters written to him by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked him to “chill”, adding that even his wife did not write as many “love letters” to him.

“My wife doesn’t scold me as much as L-G sahib does every day. In the past six months, the number of love letters that the L-G has written to me, my wife hasn’t written to me in my whole life. L-G sahib, chill a little. And please tell your super boss to chill a little as well,” Kejriwal tweeted.

L-G Saxena recently wrote to Kejriwal over his absence at Raj Ghat on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. Earlier, he had written to Kejriwal over the delay in granting permissions for felling trees for infrastructure projects.

The relationship between Kejriwal and the L-G has been stormy since Saxena took charge in May.

In his letter to the CM regarding the absence from Raj Ghat, Saxena had said the behaviour was “unacceptable and appalling” and expressed his “disappointment” at the “utter disregard” by him and his government.

“What makes this absence all the more unacceptable and appalling is the fact that Hon’ble President of India and Hon’ble Vice President of India were duly invited for the program after approval from the Chief Minister, and the Dy Chief Minister and Minister In-charge of General Administration Dept (GAD), GNCTD, were in loop, having initiated and approved the proposal for the same, as the file went up to the Chief Minister. Moreover, in accepting the invite from the Delhi Government, the President’s Secretariat had clearly apprised the Chief Minister through his Addl Secretary, that it was expected of the Chief Minister to be present at the program and receive the Hon’ble President at Vijay Ghat,” Saxena wrote.

Kejriwal has, however, maintained a studied silence over Saxena’s letters, till now, with responses coming only in the form of Aam Aadmi Party statements or comments from spokespersons such as Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 05:12:53 pm
Congress presidential poll: Among few veterans with Tharoor, Saifuddin Soz says he is better for post

