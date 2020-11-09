Delhi: EV policy to be featured in dialogue series

Delhi's new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy is garnering attention internationally. (Representational Image)

Delhi’s new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy is garnering attention internationally with the state government being invited to take part in a series of dialogues organised by The Climate Group in collaboration with the UN High-Level Climate Champions and the COP26 Presidency.

According to officials, the event, ‘Race to Zero Dialogues: Launching the global race to zero-emission mobility’, which will focus on climate change, will be held virtually from November 9-19. Delhi is among the four cities in the world to have been invited to share their experiences. The Delhi government will be represented by Jasmine Shah, Vice-Chairperson, Dialogue, and Development Commission, who is expected to explain how the Delhi government plans to lead the transition to zero-emission vehicles.

“It is because of the bold and ambitious vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal on pollution and specifically electric vehicles, that Delhi’s policy is being hailed as an example globally. We hope to collaborate, learn and inspire cities and regions across India and globally to adopt equally ambitious policies to reduce air pollution and take action on climate change,” said Shah.

The policy, enacted in August 2020, aims to make Delhi the EV capital of India by inducing 35,000 electronic vehicle purchases in the next year and 5 lakh in the next five years.

