EV owners have to apply for subsidies within 30 days of RC generation— Delhi govt readying portal

To avail government incentives under the new EV Policy 2.0, vehicle owners must themselves submit their applications through a dedicated online portal — expected to be ready within a week — within 30 days of generating Registration Certificate (RC) after buying electric vehicles. Unlike the previous policy, under which dealers assisted buyers in submitting applications seeking incentives at the time of buying vehicles, the new policy makes owners responsible for applying for subsidies themselves.

The portal, which is being developed by the Transport department, is intended to ensure the smooth and hassle-free disbursal of subsidies. Dealers will be required to inform customers at the time of booking of the vehicle whether the EV model they are purchasing is eligible for government incentives.

The new policy, approved by the Delhi Cabinet on Monday, will come into effect from July 1 and remain in force until March 31, 2030. “Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved the policy. The Transport department will be notified of the policy through a gazette notification with effect from Wednesday,” said a senior official.

Once notified, the department will issue directions to vehicle dealers to explain provisions related to incentives to customers and inform them about the eligible EV models, the official added.

“The department is developing the EV portal, which is expected to be ready within a week. It will serve as the nodal platform for implementing the policy, processing subsidy applications and monitoring the implementation,” the official said.

Buyers will be able to register on the portal and submit incentive claims online. The subsidies will be transferred directly to beneficiaries’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, while claims will be processed through the Centre’s Public Financial Management System — the digital platform used for payments issued by the government.

Under the previous EV policy introduced by the AAP government, dealers assisted buyers in filing subsidy applications and the incentive amount was credited via DBT to the beneficiary’s bank account after processing.

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Initially, the subsidy was processed through the EV Incentive Portal. However, disbursals were delayed for a long period after the policy expired in August 2023, leaving thousands of claims pending, said officials.

Besides the portal, officials said the government is also developing an EV dashboard that will provide real-time information on charging infrastructure, including the location of charging stations, the number of charging points available, charging capacity, waiting time and battery-swapping facilities.

“Users will be able to check the availability of charging stations before travelling to a location, reducing waiting time,” the official said.

Delhi currently has 5,883 EV charging stations, 8,912 charging points and 893 battery-swapping stations. The government plans to install around 7,000 additional charging stations by the end of this year. According to official estimates, Delhi overall requires around 36,150 charging stations.

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Describing the new policy as a major step towards making Delhi pollution-free, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said the policy had been prepared after extensive consultations with stakeholders. “The policy goes beyond offering incentives and lays out a clear roadmap up to March 2030 for structural reforms in the transport sector, expansion of charging infrastructure, a stronger institutional framework and the phased electrification of different vehicle categories,” she said on Tuesday.