EV push gathers pace in Delhi, electric 2-wheeler registrations rise 30%

Two-wheelers shifting to electric is a key priority under the policy, as they account for nearly two-thirds of Delhi’s vehicle fleet. (Representative/pureev.in)

A 30% rise in electric two-wheeler registrations, approval for 382 charging station sites, and the appointment of global consultancy KPMG as the Project Management Unit (PMU) – these are among the key steps taken in the first three months since Delhi launched its ambitious Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, which seeks to make the city the EV capital of the country.

Introduced on July 1, the policy aims to achieve at least 30% electrification of Delhi’s vehicle fleet by 2030 through incentives and mandates, alongside the creation of charging, vehicle scrapping and battery recycling infrastructure.

Officials told The Indian Express that registrations of electric two-wheelers rose 30% in the July-September quarter compared with April-June.