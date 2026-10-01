EV push gathers pace in Delhi, electric 2-wheeler registrations rise 30%

Introduced on July 1, the policy aims to achieve at least 30% electrification of Delhi’s vehicle fleet by 2030 through incentives and mandates, alongside the creation of charging, vehicle scrapping and battery recycling infrastructure.

Written by: Devansh Mittal
3 min readNew DelhiOct 1, 2026 09:24 AM IST
electric vehiclesTwo-wheelers shifting to electric is a key priority under the policy, as they account for nearly two-thirds of Delhi’s vehicle fleet. (Representative/pureev.in)
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A 30% rise in electric two-wheeler registrations, approval for 382 charging station sites, and the appointment of global consultancy KPMG as the Project Management Unit (PMU) – these are among the key steps taken in the first three months since Delhi launched its ambitious Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, which seeks to make the city the EV capital of the country.

Introduced on July 1, the policy aims to achieve at least 30% electrification of Delhi’s vehicle fleet by 2030 through incentives and mandates, alongside the creation of charging, vehicle scrapping and battery recycling infrastructure.

Officials told The Indian Express that registrations of electric two-wheelers rose 30% in the July-September quarter compared with April-June.

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Two-wheelers shifting to electric is a key priority under the policy, as they account for nearly two-thirds of Delhi’s vehicle fleet. The policy also provides for a complete ban on registration of new internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers from April 2028.

Further, it offers front-loaded purchase incentives. Buyers of electric two-wheelers priced up to Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom) are eligible for an incentive of Rs 10,000 per kWh, capped at Rs 30,000, in the first year after notification. The incentive will be reduced to Rs 6,600 per kWh, capped at Rs 20,000, in the second year and Rs 3,300 per kWh, capped at Rs 10,000, in the third year.

According to officials, four-wheeler goods vehicles recorded the highest increase, with registrations rising 83% over the previous quarter, while cars rose 27% and three-wheelers 18%.

So far, 6,225 people have applied for subsidies through the Delhi EV subsidy portal, they added.

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Moreover, officials said that 456 sites had been identified and aggregated to be developed as charging stations through the Revenue department, while another 49 sites were identified through the Delhi Transport Corporation.

“Of the 456 sites, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) approved 382 sites. Over the last 90 days, all 382 sites were rigorously reassessed specifically for segment-wise deployment – categorised separately for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers,” an official said.

Under the policy, the Delhi government had to submit proposals to the MHI under the PM-DRIVE scheme and other Central government schemes for charging and battery-swapping infrastructure.

Delhi Transco Limited is the nodal agency responsible for planning, coordinating and implementing the infrastructure, including aggregating demand, locations and load requirements.

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“A true EV revolution cannot rely solely on short-term financial payouts; it requires robust, reliable, and segment-specific charging infrastructure that eliminates range anxiety for everyday citizens,” said Ashish Sood, Power Minister and Chairman of the Group of Ministers on EV Policy.

He added that the government was prioritising availability of power, grid feasibility and segment-specific charging nodes so that people shifting to electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles have access to charging infrastructure across the Capital.

Officials said global consultancy KPMG has also been brought on board to work with the government.

“With KPMG onboarded as the PMU, the comprehensive site reassessment is now complete. The government is poised to float the tender for the first tranche of 160 to 180 high-readiness sites immediately,” an official said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
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Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

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