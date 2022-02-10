scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Breaking News

EV charging stations to be built at all Delhi govt offices

According to a Delhi government statement, the stations will be ready in three months. The idea is to popularise EVs among government officials who can charge their vehicles while at office.  

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 10, 2022 2:03:56 am
Delhi government, electric vehicles, Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, EV charging stations, Delhi DISCOMs, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe single window process can be used to install EV chargers from DISCOM-empanelled vendors at low tariffs,” the statement said.

Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be built at all Delhi government offices.

According to a Delhi government statement, the stations will be ready in three months. The idea is to popularise EVs among government officials who can charge their vehicles while at office.

“A subsidy of Rs 6,000 per charging point will be provided for setting up an EV charging station through a DISCOM-empanelled vendor.

More from Delhi

The Transport Department, in collaboration with the Delhi DISCOMs, has established a single point of contact. The single window process can be used to install EV chargers from DISCOM-empanelled vendors at low tariffs,” the statement said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 09: Latest News

Advertisement