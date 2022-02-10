EV charging stations to be built at all Delhi govt offices

Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be built at all Delhi government offices.

According to a Delhi government statement, the stations will be ready in three months. The idea is to popularise EVs among government officials who can charge their vehicles while at office.

“A subsidy of Rs 6,000 per charging point will be provided for setting up an EV charging station through a DISCOM-empanelled vendor.

The Transport Department, in collaboration with the Delhi DISCOMs, has established a single point of contact. The single window process can be used to install EV chargers from DISCOM-empanelled vendors at low tariffs,” the statement said.